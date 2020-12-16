Jim Cramer Takes Home 6th Place in Week 14 DraftKings Contest

Thanks to a Packers and Lions game-stack along with a stud performance from Derrick Henry, Jim Cramer finished in 6th place out of 1,000 people.

Cramer's Cash Contest Week 14 Result

We had a great weekend on DraftKings.

In the Cramer Cash Contest, Jim's lineup finished 6th out of 1,000 people. It was the strongest finish all year. The game stack was perfect with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Danny Amendola, which we highlighted on our Thursday episode heading into Week 14. Rodgers connected on three passing touchdowns and ran in a touchdown against the Lions while throwing for 290 yards. Davante Adams had his usual dominant performance catching seven passes, including a touchdown and hit the 100-yard bonus by gaining 115 yards.

Plus Derrick Henry and David Montgomery both had monstrous performances. Henry had one of his best outings of the year, as he rushed for 215 yards and two scores. David Montgomery also ran for over 100 yards and found the endzone on the opening drive.

Since Jim used those high priced studs, he had to pay down for the players on the rest of his roster. Tight End Logan Thomas was just $3,300, he finished with 10.3 points. Jim also used a tight end in the flex with Hunter Henry who cost $4,400 and also finished with 10 points. Texans receiver Chad Hansen was $3,900 and yielded 12.6 points.

Perhaps the best value in Cramer's lineup was the Dallas Cowboys who despite costing just $2,400, finished with 18 points and far exceeded their per-game average.

The final result for the "Ski Daddies" was a 6th place finish and 188.70 points.

Take on Jim Cramer in Week 15. Enter the Cramer's Cash Contest for just $5 for the chance to win cash prizes and beat Jim in his own contest.

