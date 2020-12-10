Week 14 Fantasy Football, DFS, Betting Preview

First round of the fantasy football playoffs start in Week 14. Plus there's plenty of betting and DFS action on DraftKings.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 14

If you made it to your league's fantasy football playoffs, CONGRATS! There's still work to be done to win your championship, but it is still quite the accomplishment to make it to the fantasy post-season. If you didn't make it to the post-season but are still yearning for the fantasy football action or perhaps you just want some added excitement, there's plenty of great DFS contests and bets on DraftKings for Week 14.

Some of the show's topics include:

Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 14 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.

Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 14 and the fantasy playmakers in those games. DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.

Enter Jim Cramer's Week 14 DraftKings contest. It's $5 to enter and only the first 1,000 people can enter. Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video. Start, Sit Lightning Round: Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues.

Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues. NFC Wildcard BYE Odds Boost: The Saints are in 1st place in the NFC with a 10-2 record. Packers are one game back at 9-3. Both New Orleans and Green Bay are away favorites in Week 14. Packers are giving the Lions 7.5 points and the Saints are giving the Eagles 6.5 points. If both teams cover the spread, the parlay pays out +310 instead of +270. You can take this bet for Week 14 on DraftKings SportsBook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF