Week 13 Waiver Wire: Jim Cramer Reveals the Best Fantasy Football Pickups

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 13.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 13

There are two teams on a BYE in Week 13; Buccaneers and Panthers. Plus there was a handful of injuries to several players including Josh Jacobs or suspensions to playmakers like Will Fuller. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 13 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding running back Devontae Booker, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Wayne Gallman.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Running Backs:

Devontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders (Sneaky RB option on DraftKings if Josh Jacobs is OUT)

Frank Gore, New York Jets (Inexpensive option on DraftKings)

Wide Receivers:

Breshad Perriman, New York Jets

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills (Inexpensive option on DraftKings)

Tight Ends:

Dalton Schutlz, Dallas Cowboys (Inexpensive option on DraftKings)

Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF