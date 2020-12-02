NFL Week 13 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Point Totals

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 13.

Week 13 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change at a moment's notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds and point totals. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 13 there are a few games that have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Titans (-5.5) vs. Browns

Big battle of two very dominant rushing attacks with Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. Tennessee opened as a 3.5 point favorite but after beating down the Colts 45-26, the line jumped two points. Now Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. Doubt it gets to six points so if taking the Titans, you may want to wait a few days as the line should come back down. But if taking the Browns with the points, now is the time to do it.

Dolphins (-11.5) vs. Bengals

Interesting line movement with the Dolphins and Bengals. Miami opened as a 10 point favorite. Now we don’t know if Tua Tagovailoa is going to play but it doesn’t matter to gamblers. Because bets on the Dolphins are pouring in and now the line jumped up to 11.5. We know the Bengals are forced to start one of their backup QBs. But if the Dolphins favored by almost the same margin as the Chiefs is difficult to digest…remember we bet on numbers, not on teams.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under 50.5

Let’s take a look at the Chiefs and Broncos game on Sunday Night Football. Now everyone saw Denver play without a QB in Week 12, but Drew Lock is expected to return for this week. But this number is all about the Chiefs. The Over/Under opened at 48.5, actually came down half a point and then took off and is now at 50.5. This total still has room to run. So if taking the over, do it now. I think it gets closer to 53 points by kickoff. The over has hit in 3 out of 4 games when the Chiefs play an AFC West opponent.

Is Sports Gambling legal in your state? Get in on the action on DraftKings SportsBook for Week 13.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF