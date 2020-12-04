DraftKings Week 13: Jim Cramer Reveals Best DFS Game Stacks

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 13 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 13 there are just three games with an Over/Under above 50 points on the main slate (the 1:00 and 4:00 pm est games). They include:

Browns vs. Titans : O/U 54

Colts vs. Texans: O/U 51

Jaguars vs. Vikings: O/U 51

Week 13 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

This this game is more of a cash game stack than a GPP stack because we are going with both big name running backs with Derrick Henry at $9,200 and Nick Chubb at $7,700. Not going to use Ryan Tannehill and not using Baker Mayfield here but throw in AJ Brown at $7,600 because he’s so explosive. Bit of an odd stack considering we are using two opposing running backs and no passer from either side. This stack costs $24,500.

Can’t use Mike Glennon here, so need to go with Kirk Cousins at $6,400. Dalvin Cook is the most expensive player of the week $9,500. I just can’t use him when he’s banged up and priced this high. Instead, save the $2,200 hundred and go with Jaguars running back James Robinson. Then using both of Cousins' top targets in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The total cost is 27,900. If we used Cook it would cost $30k which is just absurd.

Think a lot of people will fade DeShaun Watson without Will Fuller (who is suspended the rest of the season) and to us that’s a good buying opportunity. So Watson at QB at $7,500 and his top option in Brandin Cooks at $5,600. Two Colts that come pretty cheap in wide recevier TY Hilton at 4,300 and running back Nyheim Hines at 5,300. Very inexpensive stack at only $22,700.

