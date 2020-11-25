TheStreet
Jim Cramer's Top Waiver Wire Pickups in Week 12: Michael Pittman Jr. and Taysom Hill

Bill Enright

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 12.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 12

There was a handful of injuries to several players including Joe Burrow and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Plus running backs Mark Ingram and J.K.Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19 and have been ruled out for their match-up against the Steelers on Thanksgiving. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 12 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding running back James White, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Nick Chubb.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Running Backs

James White, New England Patriots

Frank Gore, New York Jets

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders

Looking for more Waiver Wire analysis? Check out Bill Enright's article on Sports Illustrated.

