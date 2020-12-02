TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

NFL Week 12 Recap and Week 13 Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 12 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 13.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 13.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 13 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries and two teams on a bye, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the fantasy playoffs. Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 13 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated.

DraftKings Sports Book Spread Analysis

Smart gamblers are getting even smarter with three months of action under their belts. The smart gamblers also know to only pay attention to a handful of games instead of taking action on every game on the schedule. That’s why we use charts to track the movement of the spread. It helps us identify where some of the big betting whales are putting their money and how the Sports Book are trying to balance out their handle. There's a handful of games with shifting spreads and game totals, including a match-up between the Titans and Browns and Chiefs and Broncos.

Ready to place a bet on DraftKings? Click this link to get in on the action and see if sports gambling is legal in your state.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

join the club

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Jim Cramer Reveals the Best Fantasy Football Pickups

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 13.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

saadsalman37

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

ShielaHong20

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

alrehab

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Draft: Behind The Scenes With Cramer's Competition

We go behind the scenes of TheStreet's Fantasy Football draft featuring Jim Cramer and his team of market analysts.

Bill Enright

by

thomas8891

Jim Cramer's Top Waiver Wire Pickups in Week 12: Michael Pittman Jr. and Taysom Hill

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 12.

Bill Enright

Bull Market Fantasy LIVE: Week 4 Waiver Wire, Dalvin Cook September's MVP, Saquon Barkley's Ankle and Stock vs. Stat

The action never stops during Fantasy Football season. Jim Cramer and his crew of NFL Mavens and Fantasy Football analysts join the show at 10:45 am (est) to recap all the action from Week 3 and preview the games in Week 4.

Bill Enright

by

JoshSmith02121987

Week 12 Fantasy Football and Betting Preview: Thanksgiving Edition

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 11 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 12.

Bill Enright

Bull Market Fantasy LIVE: Thanksgiving Special Edition for Week 13 in the NFL

With three games on Thanksgiving, Jim Cramer and his team of fantasy football analysts combine two shows into one to make sure you get all the analysis you need for Week 13.

Bill Enright

by

marketinghub