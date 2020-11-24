TheStreet
Week 12 Fantasy Football and Betting Preview: Thanksgiving Edition

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 11 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 12.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 12.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 12 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players. Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 12 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated. 

DraftKings Thanksgiving Fantasy Football Millionaire 

There’s three games this Thursday an NFL tradition for Thanksgiving. Starting the day with the Texans and Lions, followed by the Cowboys and Washington Football Team and then closing out the day with an AFC North battle between the Ravens and Steelers. DraftKings has Fantasy Football Millionaire Contest for Thursday. Imagine sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner and by the end of your meal, you are a million dollars richer. That's a very real scenario thanks to the DK Millionaire Maker!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply.

