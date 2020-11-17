TheStreet
Jim Cramer Reveals the Best Fantasy Football Pickups from Week 11 Waiver Wire

Bill Enright

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 11.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 11

There are four teams on a BYE in Week 11; Bills, Bears, 49ers, and Giants,  Plus there was a handful of injuries to several players including Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 11 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding running back Jameis Winston, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like DeShaun Watson.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (Inexpensive option on DraftKings)

Running Backs

Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (Sneaky RB option on DraftKings)

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts (Great value on DraftKings)

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles(Great value on DraftKings)

Defense/Special Teams

Seattle Seahawks

Football

