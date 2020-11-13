TheStreet
Week 10 Fantasy Football: Jim Cramer's Lineup Lightning Round

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

Week 10 Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show. Plus we dive into our DraftKings Parlays, Player Props, and DraftKings DFS lineups.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers

Jared Goff vs. Seahawks

Running Backs

Chase Edmonds vs. Bills

James White vs. Ravens

Jamaal Williams vs. Jaguars

Wide Receivers

Marquise Brown vs. Patriots

Jarvis Landry vs. Texans

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert vs. Giants

