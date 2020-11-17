TheStreet
NFL Week 10 Recap and Week 11 Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 10 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 11.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 11. 

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 11 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries through the first ten weeks of the season and now BYE weeks taking place, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year.  The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players. Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 11 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated. 

Conversation w/ Sports Psychologist and Pro NFL Handicapper

Dr. John Murray is a licensed sport and clinical psychologist that developed a gambling algorithm based on the mental fortitude of NFL teams. Dr. Murray's Mental Performance Index helped him win the 2019 World Series of Handicapping. Cramer and Dr. Murray also discussed what professional athletes and fantasy football managers need to do in order to overcome devastating losses and get back to their winning ways. 

DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire

It was a whacky week in the NFL. Fantasy scoring was down a lot. Case in point the winner of DraftKings Millionaire Maker scored 218 points this week. In the last few weeks, 218 wouldn’t have cracked the Top 50. This week, 218 won someone a million dollars. Cramer and Enright review the winning roster from Week 10 and identify some of the key strategies from the roster as a learning lesson for next week's contest. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM

