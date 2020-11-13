TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 10 Fantasy Football, DFS and Betting Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 10 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 10

Some of the show's topics include:

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 10 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.
  • Cramer's Cash Contest: Enter Jim Cramer's Week 10 DraftKings contest. It's $5 to enter and only the first 1,000 people can enter. Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video.
  • The Masters and Week 10 Crossover Pool: For the first time ever, the final round of the Masters takes place on an NFL Sunday and DraftKings has a great pool that combines the action from both sports. 
  • Start, Sit Lightning Round: Find out who to start or sit in your season-long fantasy leagues.
  • Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 10 match-up in his Mad Money League.

Cramer and Enright are LIVE on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) answering your fantasy football lineup questions. Plus they reveal who is in their DraftKings lineups and deliver some great NFL bets!

join the club

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 10 Fantasy Football: Jim Cramer's Lineup Lightning Round

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

Bill Enright

DraftKings NFL and The Masters Crossover Pool

The final round of The Masters lands on an NFL Sunday and DraftKings has a great pool that combines both sports.

Bill Enright

DraftKings Week 10: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Game Stacks

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Reveals Best Player Prop for Colts and Titans Thursday Night Battle

AFC South match-up with the Colts and Titans on Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 10 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Point Totals

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 10.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

saadsalman37

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 10

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 10.

Bill Enright

Week 9 Recap and Week 10 Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 9 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 10.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092