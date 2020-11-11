NFL Week 10 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Point Totals

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 10.

Week 10 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change at a moment's notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds and point totals. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 10 there are several games that have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Bears vs. Vikings

Not exactly the sexiest game of the week but it’s seen the biggest adjustment so far. The Bears and Vikings opened with the Vikings being 1.5 point underdogs. Now they are 2.5 point road favorites. That’s a four point shift and one that goes from Minnesota getting points to giving points. Vikings barely squeaked by the Lions but the Bears got smoked by the Titans and after that game we saw the line jump in favor of Minnesota with bettors taking a lot of action on the Vikings.

49ers vs. Saints

Saints really put their dominance on display against the Buccaneers and now they take on the 49ers. After everyone saw the Saints crush the Bucs, this line jumped up a lot. 2.5 point jump here. Saints now laying 9.5 points. Not expecting to see Jimmy Garoppolo again and after watching Nick Mullens barely move the ball against the Packers last week, I won’t be surprised if this is double digits by kickoff. So the move would be to get in on the Saints now while it’s still a single digit spread.

Seahawks vs. Rams

Two point jump in the Over/Under in the match-up between the Seahawks and Rams. Opened at 53.5 and is now 55.5. The Rams had a bye in Week 9 but the Seahawks allowed the Bills to score 44 points and Seattle scored 34. That's a total of 78 points. So the total in this match-up rightfully got bumped up to 55.5. I would still jump in on this OVER even with the increase in total. Seattle is averaging 34 points per game, that's the highest in the league and their defense is allowing 30 points per game.

