DraftKings Week 10: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Game Stacks

Bill Enright

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 10 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 10 there are six games with an Over/Under above 50 points. Those games include:

Jaguars vs. Packers: O/U 50

Buccaneers vs. Panthers: O/U 50.5

Texans vs. Browns: O/U 50.5

Bills vs. Cardinals: O/U 56

Broncos vs. Raiders: O/U 51

Seahawks vs. Rams: O/U 55

Week 10 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Bills vs. Cardinals

Bills-Cardinals-OVER-UNDER

Both Josh Allen and Kyler Murray are great options but Murray is the highest priced QB of the week at $8k. Allen coming off his best game of the season with 39 points and we just saw Tua Tagovailoa carve up the Cardinals. So we are going with Allen, his top target in Stefon Diggs at 7,500, Jim's guy  Christian Kirk at $5,700 and then finishing off with Cole Beasley at $4,700. Total price is $25,400. Leaves you with about half your budget. Good price with high upside players.

Texans vs. Browns

Texans-vs.-Browns-OVER-UNDER

Duke Johnson has a low price because it is unclear if David Johnson is going to play. If David Johnson is out, Duke Johnson at $5k is terrific. Have to use DeShaun Watson here instead of Baker Mayfield. That’s $6,900. for the Texans QB. Also going with Will Fuller. He caught a TD in six straight games and will make it a 7th against the Texans. 

Now the next one is figuring out which Browns player to use. Kareem Hunt is the easy choice if Nick Chubb doesn’t play because the Texans run defense is terrible. So let’s go with Hunt for now and then may need to pivot by Sunday if we find out Chubb is back. That stack is $100 cheaper than the Bills and Cardinals, total price of $25,300.

Seahawks-vs.-Rams-OVER-UNDER

We’ve been stacking the Seahawks and their opponents all year. Worked out with the Bills last week when they put up 44 points against Seattle. This week you don’t have to pay up for Russell Wilson. Jared Goff is $1,200 cheaper. Now the Rams have a great secondary but if this stack is going to work, we have to use either D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett and since Lockett is a thousand dollars cheaper, we'll go Lockett. Plus, Metcalf will probably see a lot of Jalen Ramsey. Then you roll out both Rams receivers with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Both expensive but with the way the Seahawks are getting thrown on, they should be worth it. That stack is $26,500 laving you with about 4,700 for each remaining spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

