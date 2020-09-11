TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy
with Jim Cramer
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 1 Point Total Breakdown: Finding the Players in Games With High Over/Under

Bill Enright

Using the players in games with a high projected point total is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups.

Week 1 High Scoring Affairs

As we prepare for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy football players are setting their lineups for the first time this year.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 1 there's a handful of games with a higher than average Over/Under. Those games include the Browns and Ravens with an Over/Under of 48.5, Seahawks vs. Falcons and Buccaneers vs. Saints which both have a total point projection of 49 and the Cowboys and Rams with an O/U of 52. 

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

New to gambling? Check out our Gambling 101 Series which explains more about the Over/Under.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM
Just $19.99 a month!
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Great advice for Week 1 fantasy lineups from Michael Fabiano

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/09/start-em-sit-em-week-1-nfl-fantasy-footba

Bill Enright

Jimmy CHILL is ready for the Fantasy Football Sason!

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1303898494810415104

Bill Enright

Expect Fantasy Football Fireworks in the Texans and Chiefs Season Opener

Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson take the field to kick-off the first game of the 2020 NFL Season.

Bill Enright

Bull Market Fantasy With Jim Cramer: Week 1 Fantasy and Gambling Preview

Get the latest strategy and advice for your fantasy football lineups and NFL bets as Jim Cramer and Bill Enright return for the first episode of Season 2 of Bull Market Fantasy.

Bill Enright

Week 1 Start Em, Sit Em Running Backs

https://www.si.com/fantasy/community/football/start-em-sit-em-week-1-running-backs

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's 2020 Fantasy Football Manifesto

The Wall Street legend has dominated the world of finance for over 40 years and he's taking over the fantasy football industry in Season Two of Bull Market Fantasy.

Jim Cramer

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Indoxxi112

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

kenadams

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

DaniK

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092