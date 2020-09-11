TheStreet
NFL Week 1 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

Bill Enright

Thanks to the latest news and injuries the NFL lines can see drastic fluctuation between the time the oddsmakers at DraftKings first release their initial lines to kickoff.

Week 1 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change on a moments notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites. When it comes to the line for NFL games, it is absolutely a living, breathing, movement generating number. 

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 1 several games have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Eagles Washington Trend Lines
  • Raiders and Panthers also saw an adjustment in their odds. The Raiders are now -3 but the game opened up as a PickEm.
  • Chicago and Detroit also saw some movement. The Lions opened as a -1 favorite but after the Bears named Mitch Trubisky the starting quarterback, DraftKings moved the Lions to a -3 favorite.
  • The Saints opened as a 4.5 point favorite over the Buccaneers but that number has moved down a point to favor the Saints by 3.5. Interesting factoid...This is the first time in 74 straight games that Tom Brady led squad is listed as an underdog.
  • The Steelers are road favorite over the Giants. Pittsburgh opened at -3 but are now nearly favored by a touchdown with the current odds from DraftKings at -6.
  • The most interesting adjustment of the week is the fact the Titans opened as underdogs at -3 but are now listed as the favorite over the Broncos with a spread of +1. 

Sports Illustrated's gambling analyst Frank Taddeo highlighted some of these match-ups. 

New to gambling? Need to learn what the point spread is? Check out our Gambling 101 video.

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM
