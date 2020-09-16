NFL Week 1 Betting Recap

Forget the points, six underdogs won outright in Week 1

Quick look back at the gambling action and results from the first week of the 2020 NFL Season. Forget about taking the points, we saw six underdogs win outright!!! The Washington Football Team, Cardinals, Packers, Jaguars, Bears, Seahawks all were getting points from their opponents but didn't need them! Those moneyline bets paid off some handsome dividends.

Seven of the 13 favorites on Sunday were able to cover the spread. Those teams include the Chargers, Saints, Patriots, Bills, Ravens, Raiders, Rams.

There were also seven games that went OVER their point total according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

On Thursday's episode of Bull Market Fantasy, we'll take a look at some of the line movements heading into Week 2. There has already been some massive movements in the spread and we still have four days until kickoff.

