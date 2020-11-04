Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 9

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 9.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 9

There are four teams on a BYE in Week 9; Eagles, Rams, Browns, Bengals. Plus there was a handful of injuries to several players including Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Myles Gaskin and Jonathan Taylor. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 9 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Lions receiver Marvin Hall, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Tyreek Hill.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

Running Backs

Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts

Matt Breida, Miami Dolphins

Tyler Irvin, Green Bay Packers

Dexter Williams, Green Bay Packers

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Wide Receiver

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Marvin Hall, Detroit Lions

Tight End

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers

Check out Bill Enright's full list of Waiver Wire pickups here.

Have a question about the Waiver Wire or your starting lineup? Find us on Twitter @BullMKTFantasy @BillEnright and @JimCramer

