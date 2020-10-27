Baker Mayfield, Zach Moss, La'Mical Perine Top Jim Cramer's Waiver Wire Adds for Week 8

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal the players to add to your fantasy football team heading into Week 8

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 8

There are four teams on a BYE in Week 8; Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Jaguars, and Texans. Plus there was a handful of injuries to several key contributors including Odell Beckham Jr, Kenyan Drake, and Chris Carson. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 8 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Browns receiver Rashard Higgins, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Tyreek Hill.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns. Inexpensive QB Option for Week 8 on DraftKings

Running Backs:

Jamycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers. Discounted running back on DraftKings

La’Mical Perine, New York Jets

Zach Moss, Buffalo Bills

Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks

Wide Receivers:

Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns. Check out his Week 8 salary on DraftKings!

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants. Great option for DraftKings Monday Night Showdown

Tight Ends:

Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts

