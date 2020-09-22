Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jerick McKinnon and Mike Davis Top Jim Cramer's List

With injuries to several running backs, fantasy football players need to attack the waiver wire before Week 3.

Jim Cramer's Top Fantasy Football Pickups

With injuries to stud running backs like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Raheem Mostert in Week 2, fantasy football players need to ferociously attack this week's Waiver Wire.

Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 3 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Panthers running back Mike Davis and think he's a solid flex play in PPR leagues. We also suggest adding a player like Chase Claypool who had a solid performance in Week 2 but isn't necessarily starter worthy for Week 3.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pickup in order to improve your fantasy football roster. All of the below mentioned players are available in 50% of fantasy football leagues. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (Check out his DFS Salary on DraftKings)

Running Backs

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (Check out his DFS Salary on DraftKings)

Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

Devonta Freeman, New York Giants

Wide Receiver

Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers (Check out his DFS Salary on DraftKings)

Golden Tate, New York Giants

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers

Tight End

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (Check out his DFS Salary on DraftKings)

Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals

For more personalized waiver wire advice, check out the ASK CRAMER section.

Find out where these players rank on Sports Illustrated's Week 2 custom player rankings. Get your membership to SI Fantasy Plus today for just $14.99 month and unlock data, rankings, and advice from the world's best fantasy football players.