Fantasy Football Semi-Finals: Jim Cramer Reveals Top Pickups for Week 15

Bill Enright

Can Jalen Hurts lead you to a fantasy football championship? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright list the top pickups in Week 15.

Week 15 Waiver Wire:

The fantasy football semi-finals are upon us. One match-up stands between you and a trip to the finals. So whether you need a player for your starting lineup or just want to prevent your opponent from grabbing a potential starter, the waiver wire is still crucial, even in Week 15.

Knocked out of your fantasy football season long league? The fantasy season never ends thanks to DraftKings. Whether you want to play for 25 cents or $25,000, there's a DraftKings contest built for your budget in Week 15. Plus you can take on Jim in Cramer's Cash Contest for just $5.

In the attached video Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through a bunch of players to consider adding. 

Players discussed in the Waiver Wire video:

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Running Backs

LeSean McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lynn Bowden, Miami Dolphins (Dual RB/WR eligibility on Yahoo and ESPN)

Wide Receivers

Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders

Chad Hansen, Houston Texans

Tight Ends

Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota Vikings

Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 15 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Football

