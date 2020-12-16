Fantasy Football Semi-Finals: Jim Cramer Reveals Top Pickups for Week 15

Can Jalen Hurts lead you to a fantasy football championship? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright list the top pickups in Week 15.

Week 15 Waiver Wire:

The fantasy football semi-finals are upon us. One match-up stands between you and a trip to the finals. So whether you need a player for your starting lineup or just want to prevent your opponent from grabbing a potential starter, the waiver wire is still crucial, even in Week 15.

In the attached video Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through a bunch of players to consider adding.

Players discussed in the Waiver Wire video:

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Running Backs

LeSean McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lynn Bowden, Miami Dolphins (Dual RB/WR eligibility on Yahoo and ESPN)

Wide Receivers

Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders

Chad Hansen, Houston Texans

Tight Ends

Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota Vikings

Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 15 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated.

