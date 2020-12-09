Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Playoff Waiver Wire: Week 14

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to pick up from the Week 14 Waiver Wire.

Week 14 Waiver Wire:

The first week of the fantasy football playoffs is here and the Waiver Wire is an important factor in helping teams reach their championship. Jim and Bill run through a bunch of players to consider adding. Remember, while it is crucial to secure your handcuffs, it's equally important to have players that are emerging in the last few weeks. Forget about September, October, and early November. Pay attention to the last three-five weeks!

Players discussed in the Waiver Wire video:

Quarterback:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Running Backs:

Ty Johnson, New York Jets

JD McKissic, Washington Football Team

Wide Receivers

TY Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Tight Ends

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 14 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated.

KNocked out of your fantasy football season long league? The fantasy season never ends thanks to DraftKings. Whether you want to play for 25 cents or $25,000, there's a DraftKings contest built for your budget in Week 14. Plus you can take on Jim in Cramer's Cash Contest for just $5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF