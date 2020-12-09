TheStreet
Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Playoff Waiver Wire: Week 14

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to pick up from the Week 14 Waiver Wire.

Week 14 Waiver Wire: 

The first week of the fantasy football playoffs is here and the Waiver Wire is an important factor in helping teams reach their championship. Jim and Bill run through a bunch of players to consider adding. Remember, while it is crucial to secure your handcuffs, it's equally important to have players that are emerging in the last few weeks. Forget about September, October, and early November. Pay attention to the last three-five weeks!

Players discussed in the Waiver Wire video:

Quarterback:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Running Backs:

Ty Johnson, New York Jets

JD McKissic, Washington Football Team

Wide Receivers

TY Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Tight Ends

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Need a more in-depth Waiver Wire outlook? Check out Bill Enright's Week 14 Waiver Wire article on Sports Illustrated.

