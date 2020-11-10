Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 10

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 10.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 10

There are four teams on a BYE in Week 10; Chiefs, Falcons, Cowboys, and Jets. Plus there was a handful of injuries to several players including Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson. Luckily we have a full list of players to grab as bye week fillers or injury replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 10 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding running back Duke Johnson, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Aaron Jones.

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (Inexpensive option on DraftKings)

Running Backs

Duke Johnson, Houston Texans (Sneaky RB option on DraftKings)

Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receivers

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (Great value on DraftKings)

Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers (Great value on DraftKings)

Danny Ammendola, Detroit Lions

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos

Tight End

Irv Smith Jr, Minnesota Vikings

