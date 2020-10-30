Trey Wingo Joins Jim Cramer to Talk All Things Football

The 2020 NFL season is unlike any we have seen before and ESPN's Trey Wingo joined Jim Cramer to break it all down.

2020 NFL Season Most Unique Ever?

Longtime NFL host, Trey Wingo, joined Jim Cramer to discuss the 2020 NFL season. Between the injuries to star players like Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, combined with the weekly drama of COVID-19, both Wingo and Cramer say this season will go down as one of the most memorable seasons ever.

Wingo also discussed Russell Wilson's incredible season and the absurdity of the Seahawks quarterback never receiving a single MVP vote, the ugliness of the NFC East, and why Jerry Jones is the NFL's version of a Bond villain.