Titans and Vikings Shut Down Facilities After Positive COVID-19 Results: Jim Cramer Weighs in on Ramifications

Bill Enright

Three players and five members of the Titans staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Jim Cramer addresses what the NFL must now do to prevent further spread across the league.

Titans COVID-19 Outbreak and Impact on Fantasy Football

The Titans had three players and five members of their personnel test positive for the coronavirus. The team has shut down their facility until Saturday, a day before their scheduled game against the Steelers. That means they won’t practice at all this week. 

Tennessee played the Vikings in Week 3 who also announced they are shutting down their facility until further notice. This is a BIG problem as it now impacts your Week 4 fantasy football lineups and bets.

What to do for Fantasy Lineups

We now have a situation where the Titans may have to postpone their Week 4 match-up against the Steelers. That means Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill Jonnu Smith have to be taken out of lineups. Same with all of Pittsburgh's playmakers: Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith Schuster, James Conner. It seems there are two options for rescheduling' 1. Play on Monday Night which would allow the Titans about 48 hours to prepare as they are allowed back in their facility on Saturday or 2. Play the game at a much later date in the season. If the league goes with option two, it will likely take place in Week 8 and both teams would essentially have their bye here in Week 4. If they don’t play this weekend, fantasy football players would be forced to put all those players on the bench. 

What to do for Betting

For starters, if the game is not played this week, any bets already placed would be refunded, so no real concern there. All player props and bets on the game have now been taken off the board and likely won't come back to action until the NFL makes an official ruling on what will happen with the scheduling of the Steelers and Titans match-up. If the game is postponed, there won't be any action to wager on for these two teams in Week 4.

Impact on Vikings and Texans

The NFL is waiting for more test results to see if any of the Titans players infected the Vikings players during their game in Week 3. If none of the Minnesota players test positive, that's not only a great sign for the NFL but the entire sports landscape. The NFL and their medical advisors are concerned about on-field transmissions where players cannot wear masks or practice social distancing. If none of the Vikings players contracted COVID-19 after playing against a team with players that tested positive, that could be a big when for the NFL and sports in general. 

On the flip side, if Vikings players do test positive in the coming days, it could have a big ripple effect across the NFL. Their game against the Texans in Week 4 would be postponed and that means players like Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, DeShaun Watson, David Johnson, and this week's hot commodity on the waiver wire Justin Jefferson would be out of all lineups.

Remember the situation is a moving target, with a lot of factors determining what will happen for this weekend's games. Stay connected with BullMarketFantasy.com for all the latest news and advice as it relates to the Titans COVID-19 outbreak. 

