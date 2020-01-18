Titans Look for Third Playoff Upset, Take on Chiefs in AFC Championship

Titans are a team of DESTINY

Coming into the post-season with a 9-7 record the Titans earned a Wildcard spot as the sixth seed in the AFC. They went into New England and beat the Patriots. Then they defeated the Ravens in Baltimore. Now they will take on the Chiefs in Kansas City. They are the first sixth seed since 2010 to make it to the Conference Championship.

NFL fans are falling in love with the Titans cinderella story. Led by bruising running back Derrick Henry who ran for over 184 yards for the third straight game during the team's win over the Ravens, Tennessee is looking to make their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1999 (Kevin Dyson tackled on the one yard line).

Titans Maven, David Boclair, has joined us to preview each of the Titans match-ups and while he predicted the upset in New England, no one, including Boclair thought the Titans could take down the mighty Ravens.

But what does Boclair think about this match-up against the Chiefs?

We looked back at the regular season when Tennessee hosted the Patrick Mahomes led squad in Week 10 and Boclair pointed at the dominance of Henry. The NFL's leading rusher gained 188 yards on the ground and scored twice during that victory over the Chiefs. Boclair says the Titans will once again ride Derrick Henry against the Chiefs Defense that allowed the 7th most rushing yards per game according to our partners at FantasySP.

