Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson Expected to Deliver High Scoring Playoff Battle

Mahomes and Watson will light up the scoreboard
The NFL oddsmakers expect a high scoring affair when the Houston Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Over/Under game total is set at 51, the highest of any Divisional Playoff bouts.
The Chiefs and Texans battled during the regular season with Houston coming out on top by a score of 31-24. Chiefs Maven Matt Derrick joined Bull Market Fantasy to help breakdown this playoff match-up. Derrick pointed out the Chiefs have to do a better job of closing out and finishing games. After-all, they were leading the Texans 17-3 in the regular season only to collapse at the end of the game.
Both quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson, had three touchdowns in that contest. The reigning MVP threw for all three of his scores while Watson threw for one and rushed for two others. Mahomes and Watson are ranked first and third on our fantasy football rankings for this weekend.
Coming back from a deficit is something the Texans have made a habit of doing. In fact they did it five times during the regular season with wins over the aforementioned Chiefs in Week 6, Chargers, Falcons, Raiders, and Colts. In addition to their comeback wins in the regular season, Houston trailed the Buffalo Bills during their Wildcard game 16-0, but won the game 22-19.
Despite the regular season loss, the Chiefs are a nine point favorite over the Texans for their post-season match. Derrick pointed to their six game winning streak to close out the season as a strong indication this team is now healthy and firing on all cylinders.
Here's some more interesting stats and insights about the Chiefs and Texans match-up courtesy of NFL Communications.
- Sunday afternoon’s game featuring Houston quarterback DESHAUN WATSON (24 years, 120 days old) and Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (24 years, 117 days old) marks the third matchup in the Divisional Round between two quarterbacks under the age of 25 in the Super Bowl era.
- In last week's wildcard game against the Bills, Watson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts (80 percent) for 247 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
If Watson, who rushed for 76 yards on Wild Card Weekend in 2018, rushes for at least 50 yards on Sunday against Kansas City (3:05 PM ET, CBS), he would become the first quarterback with at least 50 rushing yards in three consecutive postseason games in NFL history.
The Texans and Chiefs have played just one postseason game, a 2015 Wild Card game won by Kansas City. The Chiefs from 1960-62 were known as the Dallas Texans before relocating to Kansas City in 1963. In Week 6 this season, Houston beat Kansas City, 31-24, at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs won the AFC West for a fourth straight season. Head coach ANDY REID makes his 15th career appearance in the playoffs. Quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES is the first player in franchise history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and 25-or-more touchdowns in consecutive seasons. TRAVIS KELCE became the first tight end in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons.