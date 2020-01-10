Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson Expected to Deliver High Scoring Playoff Battle

Mahomes and Watson will light up the scoreboard

The NFL oddsmakers expect a high scoring affair when the Houston Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Over/Under game total is set at 51, the highest of any Divisional Playoff bouts.

The Chiefs and Texans battled during the regular season with Houston coming out on top by a score of 31-24. Chiefs Maven Matt Derrick joined Bull Market Fantasy to help breakdown this playoff match-up. Derrick pointed out the Chiefs have to do a better job of closing out and finishing games. After-all, they were leading the Texans 17-3 in the regular season only to collapse at the end of the game.

Both quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson, had three touchdowns in that contest. The reigning MVP threw for all three of his scores while Watson threw for one and rushed for two others. Mahomes and Watson are ranked first and third on our fantasy football rankings for this weekend.

Coming back from a deficit is something the Texans have made a habit of doing. In fact they did it five times during the regular season with wins over the aforementioned Chiefs in Week 6, Chargers, Falcons, Raiders, and Colts. In addition to their comeback wins in the regular season, Houston trailed the Buffalo Bills during their Wildcard game 16-0, but won the game 22-19.

Despite the regular season loss, the Chiefs are a nine point favorite over the Texans for their post-season match. Derrick pointed to their six game winning streak to close out the season as a strong indication this team is now healthy and firing on all cylinders.

Here's some more interesting stats and insights about the Chiefs and Texans match-up courtesy of NFL Communications.