Jim Cramer Reveals the Best Bets for Super Wild-Card Weekend's Sunday Action

Sunday's Wild-Card Games and Best Bets

After a full dose of three playoff games on Saturday, the NFL's post-season action returns on Sunday for another slate of Super Wild-Card match-ups.

Here's the current lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Ravens vs. Titans (+3). Over/Under 55

Bears vs. Saints (-10). Over/Under 47

Browns vs. Steelers (-6) Over/Under 47.5

We mentioned on our Tuesday episode, the Titans are our upset pick of the week and while this line hasn't moved all week, we still like Tennessee. Two options to choose from, take the 3.5 points at -118 or if you want a bit more risk with a higher reward, grab them on the money line at +155.

Our lock on Sunday is the Steelers laying the six points at odds of -108. Depending on your budget, you could take the Steelers giving the points and the Titans Moneyline for a pretty nice parlay that would payout $383 for every $100 wagered. Remember, parlays carry much more risk than a straight bit since you have to win both sets of bets.

Ready to make a bet? Head over to DraftKings Sportsbook and use promo code: Bull.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF