TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Jim Cramer's Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Lightning Round

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 9.

Week 9 Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cowboys: Check out Big Ben's salary on DraftKings

Running Backs

D’Andre Swift vs. Vikings

Matt Breida vs. Cardinals

James White vs. Jets: White is available on DraftKings Monday Night Showdown

Wide Receivers

Corey Davis vs. Bears

Amari Cooper vs. Steelers

Antonio Brown vs. Saints: Brown is available for DraftKings Sunday Night Showdown

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews vs. Colts

Logan Thomas vs. Giants

Enter DraftKings Cash Game or GPPs in Week 9. 

si fantasy plus

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 9

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

Week 9 Fantasy Football, DFS, and Betting Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 9 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bill Enright

Packers and 49ers Thursday Night: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Bet Player Prop

NFC battle on Thursday night between the Packers and 49ers. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Bill Enright

D.K. Metcalf and Dalvin Cook Dominate in DraftKings in Week 8

The Vikings running back and Seahawks receiver led all players in fantasy points during an exciting week of action in the NFL.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 9 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 9.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 9

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 9.

Bill Enright

Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Review and Week 9 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the NFL action from Week 8 and look ahead to Week 9.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

SteveHogg

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

aricjoshua