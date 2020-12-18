TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Fantasy Football Semi-Finals Start/Sit: Jim Cramer's Week 15 Lineup Lightning Round

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 15 fantasy football lineups.

Week 15 Start Em, Sit Em

Crucial week for all fantasy football players as Week 15 is the fantasy football semi-finals.

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show. Plus we dive into our DraftKings Parlays, Player Props, and DraftKings DFS lineups.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady vs. Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots

Running Backs

D’Andre Swift vs. Titans

Duke Johnson vs. Colts

Wide Receivers

Rashard Higgins vs. Giants

TY Hilton vs. Texans

Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst vs. Bucs

Take advantage of the Week 15 Jim Cramer Odds Boost on DraftKings. We discussed why we love the player prop involving Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. 

Cramer-SCREEN

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 15 High Scoring Games and Best DFS Game Stacks

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen Player Prop: Jim Cramer Reveals Week 15 Odds Boost

The Packers and Bills are gearing up for a deep playoff run and now sports gamblers can bank on their two quarterbacks in Week 15.

Bill Enright

Week 15 Fantasy Football, DFS, Betting Preview

Jim Cramer delivers strategy for the fantasy football semi-finals, DFS and sports wagering for Week 15 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Reveals Week 15 Thursday Night Player Prop

AFC West Battle on Thursday Night in Week 15 with the Raiders hosting the Chargers. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss two player props for the Primetime action.

Bill Enright

Who Will Win The NFC East? Jim Cramer Gives an Update on the Latest Odds

Heading into Week 15, the Washington Football team is currently in first place but with three weeks left in the regular season, the NFC East is very much in the air.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 15 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds on DraftKings

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 15.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Takes Home 6th Place in Week 14 DraftKings Contest

Thanks to a Packers and Lions game-stack along with a stud performance from Derrick Henry, Jim Cramer finished in 6th place out of 1,000 people.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Tamal32

Fantasy Football Semi-Finals: Jim Cramer Reveals Top Pickups for Week 15

Can Jalen Hurts lead you to a fantasy football championship? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright list the top pickups in Week 15.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 14 Recap and Week 15 Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 14 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 15.

Bill Enright