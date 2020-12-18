Fantasy Football Semi-Finals Start/Sit: Jim Cramer's Week 15 Lineup Lightning Round

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 15 fantasy football lineups.

Week 15 Start Em, Sit Em

Crucial week for all fantasy football players as Week 15 is the fantasy football semi-finals.

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show. Plus we dive into our DraftKings Parlays, Player Props, and DraftKings DFS lineups.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady vs. Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots

Running Backs

D’Andre Swift vs. Titans

Duke Johnson vs. Colts

Wide Receivers

Rashard Higgins vs. Giants

TY Hilton vs. Texans

Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst vs. Bucs

