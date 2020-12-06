Fantasy Football Week 13: Jim Cramer's Lineup Lightning Round

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 13 fantasy football lineups.

Week 13 Start Em, Sit Em

Crucial week for all fantasy football players as Week 13 is the final week of the fantasy football regular season!.

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks

Taysom Hill vs. Falcons (Great cash game option for DraftKings Contests)

Derek Carr vs. Jets (Great GPP Option for DraftKings Contests)

Running Backs

Gio Bernard vs. Bengals

Raheem Mostert vs. Bills (Inexpensive RB option on DraftKings)

Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry vs. Titans

Darius Slayton vs. Seahawks

Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan vs. Eagles

