TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Fantasy Football Week 13: Jim Cramer's Lineup Lightning Round

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 13 fantasy football lineups.

Week 13 Start Em, Sit Em

Crucial week for all fantasy football players as Week 13 is the final week of the fantasy football regular season!.

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show. Plus we dive into our DraftKings Parlays, Player Props, and DraftKings DFS lineups.

Players discussed in this week's video include:

Quarterbacks

Taysom Hill vs. Falcons (Great cash game option for DraftKings Contests)

Derek Carr vs. Jets (Great GPP Option for DraftKings Contests)

Running Backs

Gio Bernard vs. Bengals

Raheem Mostert vs. Bills (Inexpensive RB option on DraftKings)

Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry vs. Titans

Darius Slayton vs. Seahawks

Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan vs. Eagles

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).  21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DraftKings Week 13: Jim Cramer Reveals Best DFS Game Stacks

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

Week 13 Fantasy Football, DFS, and Betting Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 13 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

saadsalman37

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

NFL Week 13 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Point Totals

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 13.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 12 Recap and Week 13 Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 12 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 13.

Bill Enright

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

ShielaHong20

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Jim Cramer Reveals the Best Fantasy Football Pickups

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 13.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

alrehab

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Draft: Behind The Scenes With Cramer's Competition

We go behind the scenes of TheStreet's Fantasy Football draft featuring Jim Cramer and his team of market analysts.

Bill Enright

by

thomas8891