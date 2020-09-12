Week 1 Start and Sit: Benching Amari Cooper vs. Jalen Ramsey

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 1.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed over over a dozen players for Week 1. If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, leave your question on the ASK CRAMER section of BMF, and we'll give you personalized lineup help!

Remember...we don't waste your time on studs...ALWAYS START YOUR STUDS.

Quarterbacks

Cam Newton, Patriots vs. Dolphins: Pumped to see Cam under-center for the pats. only a one year contract. He’s got something to prove! START EM.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Vikings: What a disappointment. Clear the organization just doesn’t care about getting him a supporting cast. Talk about a one-man show…maybe he should go to broadway. do a musical. He’s got Davante Adams. That’s it. SIT HIM

Running Backs

Devin Singletary, Bills vs. Jets: Really had just awful news about him throughout training camp. Fumbling problems cost players playing time. Buffalo seems to like rookie ZachBmoss. SIT HIM

Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Lions: David Montgomery is hurt. Even if he plays, he’ll be limited. That means more opportunities for Cohen. If you play in ppr, Cohen is a must-start. START HIM. Low ownership in DFS on DraftKings. Find out his DK salary

Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Bears: I doubt Kerryon ever makes my start list again, but for this week with D'Andre Swift is injured and Adrian Peterson is just getting to town, this is the one week where I will say start Kerryon. START HIM... Low ownership in DFS on DraftKings. Find out his DK salary

Boston Scott, Eagles, vs. Washington: Love me some Boston Scott in Week 1. He was the epitome of a guy playing for dinner last year. Miles Sanders is banged up. We’ll see if he plays, but Scott is going to get a lot of usage either way. START HIM

Wide Receiver

Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Browns: Excited to watch this kid play in 2020. Said he was only playing at 80% speed last year because of an injury and was still burning defenders. He had an incredible opening game last year!!! START HIM. Low ownership in DFS on DraftKings. Find out his DK salary

Robby Anderson, Panthers vs. Raiders: Lots of hype this offseason about Robby Anderson. re-joining his college head coach in Matt Rhule. I’m not buying it though, too many options there. SIT HIM

DeSean Jackson, Eagles vs. Washington: D.J. played in 1.5 games last year. But the one full game he played…was in Week 1, against Washington, where he had 8 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. START HIM. Low ownership in DFS on DraftKings. Find out his DK salary

**BOLD CALL OF THE WEEK** Amari Cooper, Cowboys vs. Rams: Bench Amari Cooper. He hasn’t been practicing. He's lining up against Jalen Ramsey who just this week became the highest-paid cornerback in league history. Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will help bail out Dak. SIT HIM

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers vs. Saints: We love Gronk. He’s a future Hall of Famer. But have to see him play first. He took an entire year off and is learning a new offense. SIT HIM

Evan Engram, Giants vs. Steelers: People draft him as a Top 6 tight end every year and it drives us crazy. He’s super talented and also apparently super fragile. He might be healthy now, but so are the half dozen other offensive playmakers from the giants. bench him. SIT HIM

Noah Fant, Broncos vs. Titans: Really like this young playmaker. Think the Broncos are a team on the rise and he showed tremendous playmaking ability and good chemistry with Drew Lock when they were both rookies last year. No Courtland Sutton for Week 1 means extra targets for Fant. START HIM.