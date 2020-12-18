Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen Player Prop: Jim Cramer Reveals Week 15 Odds Boost

The Packers and Bills are gearing up for a deep playoff run and now sports gamblers can bank on their two quarterbacks in Week 15.

Jim Cramer's Week 15 Odds Boost

NFL fans are treated to an extra day of professional football action with two games on Saturday night. The Bills will battle the Broncos and the Packers host the Panthers. Both of these games are expected to be high scoring affairs and have an Over/Under of more than 50 points on DraftKings SportsBook.

Our partners at DraftKings gave Jim Cramer his own Odds Boost for Saturday’s games. It focuses on the two quarterbacks from Buffalo and Green Bay. If Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen combine for over 5.5 touchdowns-could be running and passing or even receiving if their offenses get creative, the odds on this player prop parlay get boosted from -110 to +125.

Rodgers has nine passing TDs in their last three games and Allen has 10. We need six from both passers for this prop to cash.

