Lamar Jackson, Ravens Too Good to get Upset by Titans

Bill Enright
by
-edited

The Ravens look to advance to the AFC Championship while the Titans try to pull off another upset on the road.

AFC Divisional Playoff: Titans at  Ravens

Titans running back Derrick Henry carried (pun very much intended) his team into the AFC Divisional Round where MVP Candidate Lamar Jackson and his Ravens teammates have been patiently waiting.

While Baltimore (14-2) was resting and strategizing during their bye week, Tennessee (9-7) was pulling of an impressive upset in New England with a 20-13 victory over the Patriots. Henry toted the rock 34 times for 182 yards and a score which amounted to 66 percent of the team's total yards. But can the Titans rely on Henry to once again lead them to a victory? As I pointed out in our Fantasy Running Back Rankings video, the Ravens have let up 104 yards or less in four of their last five games and just one opponent had more than 24 rushing attempts in six of their last seven.  Those aren't good statistical trends if the Titans plan on leaning Henry again. 

But then there's this stat that does favor the Titans courtesy of the NFL: The Ravens led the NFL with 3,296 rushing yards in the regular season, the most by a team in a single season in NFL history. The Titans  ranked third in the league with 2,223 rushing yards in 2019, led by the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry, who rushed for 1,540 yards this season.This marks the fourth time the team with the top rushing offense met the team with the league’s leading rusher in the postseason in the Super Bowl era. In each of the matchups, the team with the league’s leading rusher has won. This marks the fourth time the team with the top rushing offense met the team with the league’s leading rusher in the postseason in the Super Bowl era. In each of the matchups, the team with the league’s leading rusher has won.

Titans Maven, David Boclair and Ravens Maven, Todd Karpovich joined Bull Market Fantasy to discuss this AFC playoff match-up. Both team reporters made their predictions in the interview including how they both think Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Offense will be too much for the Titans to handle. 

Here's some more stats and interesting data about this game courtesy of NFL Communications.

  • The Titans and Ravens have three prior playoff meetings, with Baltimore holding a 2-1 lead. On their way to a Super Bowl XXXV victory, the Ravens picked up a win at Tennessee in the 2000 Divisional playoffs. The Ravens also won a 2008 Divisional playoff in Nashville, while the Titans won a 2003 Wild Card game in Baltimore.
  • Tennessee won a playoff game for the second time in three seasons with a road triumph at New England last week. The Titans are the fourth team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to feature the league’s top-rated passer and rushing champion. Quarterback RYAN TANNEHILL led the NFL with a 117.5 passer rating during the regular season, while running back DERRICK HENRY – who led the league with 1,540 rushing yards – rushed for 182 yards and a TD last week, the most rushing yards in a postseason game since Green Bay’s RYAN GRANT (201) on Jan. 12, 2008, in a 2007 Divisional playoff win over Seattle at Lambeau Field.
  • The Ravens, who led the league with 33.2 points per game, had a league-high 12 players named to the Pro Bowl after a franchise-best 14 wins. Baltimore broke the NFL’s single-season record with 3,296 rushing yards, including 1,206 from LAMAR JACKSON, the most single-season yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Tight end MARK ANDREWS led NFL tight ends with 10 receiving touchdowns and caught a team-best 64 passes. Cornerback MARCUS PETERS in 2019 had five interceptions.

  • Postseason matchups between the league’s top rushing offense and leading rusher in the Super Bowl era:

Screen Shot 2020-01-10 at 8.36.06 PM

On Wild Card Weekend, Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 20-13 victory over New England. With at least 150 rushing yards on Saturday, Henry would join Pro Football Hall of Famers MARCUS ALLEN (three games), TERRELL DAVIS (two) and FRANCO HARRIS (two), as well as LE’VEON BELL (two) as the only players to rush for at least 150 yards in consecutive postseason games in NFL history.

Henry has rushed for 366 yards in his first three career postseason games. With at least 134 rushing yards on Saturday, Henry would become the third player to rush for at least 500 yards in their first four career postseason games in NFL history.

The players with the most rushing yards in their first four career postseason games in NFL history:

Screen Shot 2020-01-10 at 8.38.30 PM

For more Titans and Ravens Playoff analysis, check out the Titans Team page and Ravens Team page.

