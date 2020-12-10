Jim Cramer Reveals Week 14 Thursday Night Player Prop

Big battle on Thursday Night in Week 14 with the Rams looking to hang onto 1st place in the NFC West while the Patriots need to win out the rest of the year for a chance to make the playoffs.

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 11-1 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that incredible record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Rams are 8-4 and leading the NFC West with a tiebreaker over the Seahawks. Patriots are 6-6 but on a two-game winning streak and look to be turning things around. They are still in the hunt for the AFC Wildcard spot but they essentially need to win out. Rams are five point home favorites and the Over/Under is set at 44.

Patriots are 4-2 against the spread as an underdog. Rams 3-2 as the home favorite but 0-2 against the spread in non-conference games.

Just 44 points on the Over/Under scares us a bit as we usually gravitate toward the "overs" on the yardage totals. Plus we know Belichick’s defense always takes away the opponent's biggest weapon. Look what they did to Keenan Allen last week. Allen was on a five-game touchdown streak. He had 11 targets but caught just 5 passes for 48 yards and no TD. But for the Rams who is that top option? Is it Cooper Kupp? Is it Robert Woods? Really tough because Stephon Gillmore can lock down either of them. So we are looking at the tight ends. Gerald Everett has an Over/Under reception total of 2.5 at -150. We aren't crazy about those odds.

Now Everett’s tight end teammate, Tyler Higbee has the same reception total of 2.5. His odds are much more attractive at -124. We're operating under the assumption that the Pats focus on Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. So Jared Goff might look to his tight ends a bit more than usual. Last three games for Higbee he has 3 or more catches. Everett is seeing a lot more targets but we can’t justify the -150 odds. Some stats for the Pats defense against tight end… Gave up 16 catches the last 3 weeks and 26 in the last 5 weeks. That roughly an average of 5 catches.

Thursday Night Player Prop Special: Tyler Higbee OVER 2.5 catches at -125. You can get that bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF