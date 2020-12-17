TheStreet
Jim Cramer Reveals Week 15 Thursday Night Player Props

Bill Enright

AFC West Battle on Thursday Night in Week 15 with the Raiders hosting the Chargers.  Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss two player props for the Primetime action.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 15

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 11-2 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that incredible record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football

AFC West battle on primetime. The Raiders are somewhat on the playoff bubble with a 7-6 record but would need a lot of help to get in. The Chargers are 4-9 and are a three point underdog. Pretty high over/under at 53 points. Neither of these teams have anything substantial as far as an Against the Spread Trend.

We are 31-19 on the year for our player props. 11-2 on Thursday Night Football. This has been our specialty all year. 

Nelson Agholor Receiving Yards

Nelson Agholor's yardage total sits at 53.5 yards with odds of -125 on DraftKings SportsBook. He’s averaging 70 yards in his last four games. Henry Ruggs is out, that's one less target for Derek Carr. Agholor has gone over this mark in three of his last four games. Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley both went over that mark against the Chargers last week. So did receivers in three of their previous four games.

Suggestion: Take the OVER

Austin Ekeler Receptions

Austin Ekeler's reception total sits at 5.5 at -112 on DraftKings SportsBook. Since coming back from his injury at the end of November, Ekeler has 24 catches in three games. Average of eight receptions per outing. He has back-to-back games with nine targets. Raiders are getting destroyed by running backs and they just fired their defensive coordinator. Colts rushers had eight catches against Las Vegas last week. Falcons backs had seven catches against the Raiders in Week 12. Running backs are the Achilles heel of the Raiders' defense.

Suggestion: Take the OVER

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

