Profit With Jim Cramer's Player Props for Wild-Card Weekend

After a successful year betting on player props during the NFL's regular season, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their bets for the NFL Playoffs.
Wild-Card Weekend Player Props

The Bull Market Fantasy team had an incredible 63% success rate on our player props for the regular season. To put it in perspective, most professional gamblers average a 57% success rate. 

For our Player Prop Lock, we are taking the OVER on Ravens' rookie running back J.K. Dobbins' rushing yards which are set at 61.5 with odds of -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens rookie rusher has gone over that mark in three straight games and in five of his last six outings. And running backs against the Titans have gone over that mark in each of their last five games. This is one bet everyone should lock in.

As for a player prop parlay (remember parlays are risky because you have to win each leg of the bets) but we plan on taking a small amount ($5 or $10) and have some fun for Wild-Card Weekend. So we are combining Jonathan Taylor to score a touchdown at -121, Russell Wilson OVER 1.5 touchdown passes at -143, and adding in the JK Dobbins over 61.5 yards and that will pay out +508. So you bet $5 and win back $30 or bet $100 and win an additional $508. 

Another prop we are considering including the OVER on Allen Robinson's receptions of 5.5 at -130.

Ready to make a bet? Head over to DraftKings Sportsbook and use promo code: Bull.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

