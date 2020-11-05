Packers and 49ers Thursday Night: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Bet Player Prop

NFC battle on Thursday night between the Packers and 49ers. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 9

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 7-0 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that perfect record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Davante Adams has five touchdowns in the last two games. FIVE of them. So we are betting he scores at least once on Thursday.

Doesn’t matter if he scores first, second, or last.

As long as he gets in the endzone.

The odds are a bit steep at -162. but we are confident the Packers top receiver will score against a 49ers defense that has allowed five touchdowns in their last three games and eight touchdowns in the last five games to wide receivers.

Thursday Night Player Prop: Davante Adams to score

