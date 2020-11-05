TheStreet
Packers and 49ers Thursday Night: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Bet Player Prop

Bill Enright

NFC battle on Thursday night between the Packers and 49ers. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 9

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 7-0 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that perfect record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Davante Adams has five touchdowns in the last two games. FIVE of them. So we are betting he scores at least once on Thursday.

 Doesn’t matter if he scores first, second, or last.

 As long as he gets in the endzone. 

The odds are a bit steep at -162. but we are confident the Packers top receiver will score against a 49ers defense that has allowed five touchdowns in their last three games and eight touchdowns in the last five games to wide receivers. 

Thursday Night Player Prop: Davante Adams to score

You can get action on this player prop at DraftKings.

GOOD LUCK!

And when you win you win your bets tonight. Be sure to tag @JimCramer @BillEnright and @BullMKTFantasy. We LOVE hearing from our audience, especially when we are all making money together!

