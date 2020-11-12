Jim Cramer Reveals Best Player Prop for Colts and Titans Thursday Night Battle

AFC South match-up with the Colts and Titans on Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 10

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 8-0 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that perfect record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

We really like the anytime score props. AJ Brown has positive odds at +110 to score a touchdown and Brown was scored in five straight games. But the Colts have allowed just two receivers to score in their last four games. Same reason why we am staying away from Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown prop of over 1.5 TD passes.

But...Tannehill’s rushing yards prop is at 8.5 with -125 odds. We're taking the OVER there. He has 28 total rushing yards in the last three games, that’s an average of 9.3. So we're rolling with his average per game average. And that Colts allowed more than 8.5 rushing yards to QBs in three of their last four games. We are laying the 125 and taking the OVER on Tannehill's rushing yards.

Click Here For Ryan Tannehill's Player Prop

Next is Trey Burton with a reception prop of 2.5. Jack Doyle has been ruled out so that opens up some more targets for Burton. Titans let Jimmy Graham catch six passes last week, Eric Ebron caught six passes and Darren Fells caught six passes. That’s three tight ends that the Titans let catch 6 passes in their last four games. So we'll be laying the 124 and taking the OVER on Burton's receptions.

Click here for more Trey Burton Player Props.

