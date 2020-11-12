TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Jim Cramer Reveals Best Player Prop for Colts and Titans Thursday Night Battle

Bill Enright

AFC South match-up with the Colts and Titans on Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 10

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 8-0 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that perfect record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Ryan-Tannehill-CGB

We really like the anytime score props. AJ Brown has positive odds at +110 to score a touchdown and Brown was scored in five straight games. But the Colts have allowed just two receivers to score in their last four games. Same reason why we am staying away from Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown prop of over 1.5 TD passes. 

But...Tannehill’s rushing yards prop is at 8.5 with -125 odds. We're taking the OVER there. He has 28 total rushing yards in the last three games, that’s an average of 9.3. So we're rolling with his average per game average. And that Colts allowed more than 8.5 rushing yards to QBs in three of their last four games.  We are laying the 125 and taking the OVER on Tannehill's rushing yards.

Click Here For Ryan Tannehill's Player Prop

Trey-Burton-CGB

Next is Trey Burton with a reception prop of 2.5. Jack Doyle has been ruled out so that opens up some more targets for Burton. Titans let Jimmy Graham catch six passes last week, Eric Ebron caught six passes and Darren Fells caught six passes. That’s three tight ends that the Titans let catch 6 passes in their last four games. So we'll be laying the 124 and taking the OVER on Burton's receptions.

Click here for more Trey Burton Player Props.

Looking for more betting advice in Week 10?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 10 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Point Totals

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 10.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 10

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 10.

Bill Enright

Week 9 Recap and Week 10 Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 9 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 10.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

saadsalman37

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

aricjoshua

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Draft: Behind The Scenes With Cramer's Competition

We go behind the scenes of TheStreet's Fantasy Football draft featuring Jim Cramer and his team of market analysts.

Bill Enright

by

thomas8891

Jim Cramer's Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Lightning Round

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 9.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 9

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright