Jim Cramer Reveals Player Prop for Cardinals and Seahawks Week 11 Thursday Night Battle

Bill Enright

NFC West match-up with the Cardinals and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 11

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 10-0 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that perfect record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Kyler-Murry-BETS

Major playoff implications in the NFC and in the West division. Both Arizona and Seattle are 6-3. The Cardinals won their first match-up 37-34. Two MVP candidates in Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. And this game hopefully sets the tone for the entire week.

The first player prop we are taking is  Kyler Murray anytime touchdown. It’s -155 so the odds are a bit steep. But Kyler has ran for a TD in five straight games and ran for at least one TD in 8 of 9 games this year. He has 10 rushing touchdowns on the year and is on a record-setting pace, looking to beat Cam Newton’s record from 2011 when he ran for 14 touchdowns. We are taking Murray to score at -155.

Larry-Fitzgerald

The Seahawks defense is so bad against the pass. We are really intrigued by some of the Cardinals' reception props. DeAndre Hopkins at 6.5. Christian Kirk at 3.5 and Larry Fitzgerald at 3.5. We think all three of them hit the over. BUT because of the odds for each, Fitz has the most attractive at -133 compared to Hopkins at -167. When the Cardinals and Seahawks played in Week 7, Fitz saw eight targets and caught all eight. That was his best game of the year. Seattle’s defense has allowed at least two receivers to catch four or more passes in each of their last four games and in all but one game this season. So lock in Larry Legend to catch more than 3 passes at -130.

Looking for more betting advice in Week 11?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

