Stock Versus Stat: Patrick Mahomes or Apple?

It's time for another stock versus stat,

This time, however, we're changing things up.

Jim Cramer's on the West Coast, at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, so Bull Market Fantasy's cohost Bill Enright and Katherine Ross compared some trending stocks with players in the four teams set to compete this weekend.

Need a refresher?

On Sunday, the NFC and AFC champions will be crowned.

First up, the Tennessee Titans will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 pm E.T. and the winner of the matchup will be the AFC champion.

Then, at 6:40 pm E.T., the Green Bay Packers are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. And the winner will be the NFC champion.

Now, let's pit the stock of Apple up against the stats of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Let's start with Apple.

The iPhone-maker trades under the ticker AAPL.

It's currently trading around $317 a share.

And, yeah, you might think Mahomes can take on the stock, but the stock is up over 102% in the past year. That's right. 102%.

In the past three months alone, it's up over 34%.

And the stock recently hit an all-time high.

So, it's safe to say it's been on a tear. But what about Mahomes?

Well the Chiefs QB averages 287 yards per game. But he had 321 yards when the Chiefs went up against the Houston Texans.

And, in week 10, he had 446 yards.

So, who would you go with - Mahomes or the stock of Apple?