Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Stand in Each Other's way of Hunt for a Second Lombardi Trophy

Rodgers and Wilson stand in each other's way for second Super Bowl ring

There's eight teams playing in four games this weekend during the NFL Divisional playoffs.

That's eight different quarterbacks.

Only two of those eight quarterbacks have already won the Super Bowl as their team's starting passer (*Jimmy Garoppolo won two rings as Tom Brady's backup).

And gosh darn-it wouldn't you know, the only two passers that won a Super Bowl as a starter are playing against each other this weekend. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the only two passers that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as a starting quarterback.

The Seahawks and Packers have met plenty of times over the last several seasons with the most memorable being the 2014 NFC Championship game where Wilson and the Seahawks beat Rodgers and the Packers in overtime. That is also the last time these two teams met in the playoffs. In both the playoffs or regular season the home team has won in 13 of the last 14 games including eight straight outings when the Seahawks and Packers face off.

Packers Maven Bill Huber and Seahawks Maven Corbin Smith joined Bull Market Fantasy to talk about the Wilson/Rodgers and Seahawks/Packers NFC Divisional match-up.

For some more data and interesting insight about this game, check out some of these stats from NFL Media.