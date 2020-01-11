Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Stand in Each Other's way of Hunt for a Second Lombardi Trophy

Rodgers and Wilson stand in each other's way for second Super Bowl ring
There's eight teams playing in four games this weekend during the NFL Divisional playoffs.
That's eight different quarterbacks.
Only two of those eight quarterbacks have already won the Super Bowl as their team's starting passer (*Jimmy Garoppolo won two rings as Tom Brady's backup).
And gosh darn-it wouldn't you know, the only two passers that won a Super Bowl as a starter are playing against each other this weekend. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the only two passers that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as a starting quarterback.
The Seahawks and Packers have met plenty of times over the last several seasons with the most memorable being the 2014 NFC Championship game where Wilson and the Seahawks beat Rodgers and the Packers in overtime. That is also the last time these two teams met in the playoffs. In both the playoffs or regular season the home team has won in 13 of the last 14 games including eight straight outings when the Seahawks and Packers face off.
Packers Maven Bill Huber and Seahawks Maven Corbin Smith joined Bull Market Fantasy to talk about the Wilson/Rodgers and Seahawks/Packers NFC Divisional match-up.
For some more data and interesting insight about this game, check out some of these stats from NFL Media.
- Seattle running back MARSHAWN LYNCH recorded his 10th career postseason rushing touchdown in the win on Wild Card Weekend. With at least two rushing touchdowns on Sunday, Lynch would tie Pro Football Hall of Famers TERRELL DAVIS (12) and JOHN RIGGINS (12) for the fourth-most career postseason rushing touchdowns in NFL history.
Green Bay quarterback AARON RODGERS enters Sunday’s contest having thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his past five postseason games.With four touchdown passes against Seattle, Rodgers would tie PEYTON MANNING (40) for the fourth-most career postseason touchdown passes in NFL history.
Seahawks rookie wide receiver DK METCALF led Seattle with 160 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win over the Eagles during Wildcard Weekend, the most receiving yards by a rookie in a single postseason game in the Super Bowl era. With at least 83 receiving yards against Green Bay on Sunday (6:40 PM ET, FOX), Metcalf would surpass TORRY HOLT (242 yards in 1999) for the most postseason receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history.
The Seahawks and Packers have met three times in the playoffs, with Green Bay holding a 2-1 advantage. In 2003, Green Bay beat Seattle in the Wild Card round by returning an early overtime interception for a touchdown. In the 2007 Divisional playoffs, the Packers topped the Seahawks in a snowy Lambeau Field game. And in their most recent postseason meeting, the 2014 NFC Championship, Seattle earned a Super Bowl appearance by overcoming a 16-point halftime deficit to win in overtime.
Quarterbacks AARON RODGERS (99.4 passer rating) and RUSSELL WILSON (96.0) rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in postseason passer efficiency, minimum 100 attempts. They’re also the only remaining starting quarterbacks among playoff teams who have won Super Bowls.
The Seahawks had seven sacks in their Wild Card win at Philadelphia last week, establishing the franchise’s single-game postseason record. In eight of his 10 seasons as head coach, PETE CARROLL has guided Seattle to the playoffs. Wilson passed for 325 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Eagles. Running back MARSHAWN LYNCH has 10 rushing touchdowns in 12 career playoffs games. Wide receiver DK METCALF last week had a touchdown catch and 160 receiving yards, most by a rookie in a postseason game in the Super Bowl era.
Green Bay won the NFC North for the first time since 2016 and tied Baltimore for the NFL lead with seven home victories. MATT LAFLEUR joined JIM CALDWELL (2009), JIM HARBAUGH (2011), STEVE MARIUCCI (1997) and GEORGE SEIFERT (1989) as one of five head coaches in league history to win at least 13 games in his first season at the helm of a team. Quarterback AARON RODGERS ranks fifth in NFL postseason history in touchdown passes (36). Running back AARON JONES tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16) and scrimmage touchdowns (19). Linebackers ZA’DARIUS SMITH (13.5) and PRESTON SMITH (12) are the first pair of Packers teammates to each record at least 12 sacks since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982.