Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer
Packers, Rodgers Look for Revenge Against 49ers in NFC Championship

Bill Enright
by

The Packers were embarrassed by the 49ers during their Week 12 meeting in the regular season. Packers Maven Bill Huber joins Bull Market Fantasy to discuss what it will take for Green Bay to win in San Francisco in the NFC Championship.

Packers must protect Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had his worst outing of the season the last time he played against the 49ers. Green Bay scored just eight points (lowest total of the season). Their quarterback threw for just 104 yards (lowest total of the season), was sacked five times for a loss of 38 yards, and had his third lowest QB Rating of the year.

As we wrote about in our 49ers NFC Championship preview, San Francisco's defense is exceptional, especially up front.  They are coming off a six sack performance against Kirk Cousins in the NFL Divisional Playoffs where they let up just 10 points and held running back Dalvin Cook to just eight yards.

Packers Maven, Bill Huber, admitted it's going to be tough for Green Bay to come out victorious in the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LIV. During our interview, Huber said the key for the Packers is to execute up front and control the line of scrimmage. That's a bit easier said than done considering the 49ers feature five first round picks along their defensive line. 

Ironically the 49ers have a 6-2 record when playing at home and the Packers have a 6-2 record on the road. 

The 49ers offense and defense ranked a lot better than Green Bay in a few categories including points scored, rushing yards per game, and defensive passing yards per game. 

The Green Bay franchise is looking for their 36th postseason victory which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers with 36 for the second most in NFL history. Meanwhile the 49ers are currently ranked fifth in post-season wins with 31.

Who do you think is going to the Super Bowl from the NFC? Let us know in the comments below. 

