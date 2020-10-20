TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 7 Waiver Wire and DFS Lineup Review

Bill Enright

Four more teams on a bye in Week 7, new players emerging from depth chart and Jim Cramer gets a taste of DFS.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 7. Plus Cramer and Enright take an early look at some of the spreads and gambling odds for this weekend's action.

DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire Lineup Review

Earlier this year we introduced some strategy around cash games on DraftKings. These are contests like 50/50s, head-to-head and double ups. They don’t have a big prize like DraftKings’ fantasy millionaire. But as we explained, they are a practical approach to making profits playing daily fantasy sports. In this week's episode, we broke down our cash game roster and compared it to the lineup that won a million dollars.

We also further defined a betting/dfs term, "game script" which helps us in both choosing our DFS players and player props.

Ready to get in a DFS contest for Week 7? Click this link and use promo code: BULL

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 7 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries through the first six weeks of the season and now BYE weeks taking place, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. Remember, your draft is only Step One to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

Have a question about the Waiver Wire or your starting lineup? Check out the Ask Cramer section for answers to all your fantasy football questions.

join the club

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Reveals Strategy to his Winning DraftKings Lineup From Week 6

Jim Cramer cashed in on his DFS lineup for Week 6 and is sharing some of his secrets to constructing a winning lineup.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 7

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 7.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

SteveHogg

Week 6 Lineup Lightning Round: Starts and Sits

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 6.

Bill Enright

DraftKings Week 6 Cash Games: Put Derrick Henry and Jamison Crowder in Lineups

The Titans running back and Jets wide receiver are a great foundation to building cash game lineups.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Jim Cramer's Week 6 DraftKings Game Stacks: Pairing Up Players in High Scoring Affairs

Using the Over/Under is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups and DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

SteveHogg

NFL Week 6: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 6 in the NFL.

Bill Enright