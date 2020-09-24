TheStreet
NFL Week 3: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 3 in the NFL.

BMF Episode 5: Week 3 Preview

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 3 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • Week 3 Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round: Cramer and Enright run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench.
  • DFS 101: Cash Game Strategies:  If you lost Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley or simply want to dip your toe in the water and start playing Daily Fantasy Sports, Cramer and Enright give a great lesson on which DraftKings contests are best for you.Unlike the Fantasy Million, DraftKings Cash Games are a much more practical approach to playing DFS when first starting out. We take the Mad Money's host wealth of information and proven strategies of investing in stocks and apply them to winning lineups in Cash Games.
  • Cash Game Roster Build: There are two important factors when setting your DraftKings lineups; knowing who to start and knowing who to fade. The Bull Market Fantasy hosts discuss two players you'll want in your lineups for Week 3 and one player to fade.
  • Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 2 match-up in his Mad Money League.

For more of Jim Cramer's thoughts on the 2020 Fantasy Football season, check out his Manifesto.

