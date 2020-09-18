TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy
with Jim Cramer
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 2 Fantasy Football: Jim Cramer Reveals a Dozen Players to Start or Sit

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football mangers on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 2.

Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed over a dozen players for Week 2. If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, leave your question on the ASK CRAMER section of BMF, and we'll give you personalized lineup help!

Here's the players that made this week's Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill vs. Jaguars. Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Jared Goff vs. Eagles

Running Backs

Melvin Gordon vs. Steelers

Mark Ingram vs. Ravens Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Zach Moss vs. Dolphins

Wide Receivers

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Raiders

Parris Campbell vs. Vikings Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Robert Woods vs. Eagles

Tight Ends

Evan Engram vs. Bears

Eric Ebron vs. Broncos Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included for just $19.99. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 2 Betting Trends: Shifting Spreads and Line Changes

The Eagles go from a four point favorite to a home favorite and the Chiefs are now giving up more than a touchdown to the Chargers.

Bill Enright

Week 2 High Scoring Affairs: Finding the Players in Games With High Over/Under

In Week 2 there's a handful of games with a higher than average Over/Under according to DraftKings SportsBook including the Falcons and Cowboys.

Bill Enright

by

creshbunny

NFL Week 2: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 2 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

Inside Information with Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer

Inside information is illegal in the stock market but not when it comes to the NFL!

Bill Enright

NFL Week 1 Betting Recap

Forget the points, six underdogs won outright in Week 1

Bill Enright

DraftKings Millionaire Maker Lineup Review: Week 1

Analysis of the $1 Million winning lineup from DraftKings' Week 1 DFS contest.

Bill Enright

Nyheim Hines, Malcolm Brown, Russell Gage Top List of Waiver Wire Grabs for Week 2

Fantasy football players are flocking to the waiver wire to get their hands on emerging prospects.

Bill Enright

Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer: Week 1 Rewind and Week 2 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright break down the NFL action from Week 1 and look at the top pickups in Week 2.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Indoxxi112

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate