Week 2 Fantasy Football: Jim Cramer Reveals a Dozen Players to Start or Sit

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football mangers on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 2.

Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed over a dozen players for Week 2. If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, leave your question on the ASK CRAMER section of BMF, and we'll give you personalized lineup help!

Here's the players that made this week's Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round:

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill vs. Jaguars. Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Jared Goff vs. Eagles

Running Backs

Melvin Gordon vs. Steelers

Mark Ingram vs. Ravens Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Zach Moss vs. Dolphins

Wide Receivers

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Raiders

Parris Campbell vs. Vikings Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

Robert Woods vs. Eagles

Tight Ends

Evan Engram vs. Bears

Eric Ebron vs. Broncos Click here to find out his DFS salary on DraftKings.

