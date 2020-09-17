TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy
with Jim Cramer
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 2 High Scoring Affairs: Finding the Players in Games With High Over/Under

Bill Enright

Using the players in games with a high projected point total is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups.

Week 2 High Scoring Affairs

As we prepare for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy football players are setting their lineups for the second time this year.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

Considering the average combined NFL score in 2019 was about 45 points, in order to meet our threshold of "high scoring affair" the Over/Under must be 48.5 or more.

In Week 2 there's a handful of games with a higher than average Over/Under. Those games include the Lions and Packers with an Over/Under of 49.5, Colts and Vikings (O/U 48.5), Ravens and Texans (O/U 51.5), Saints and Raiders (O/U 50.5) and Falcons and Cowbouys (O/U 52.5).

Falcons-vs.-Cowboys-OVER-UNDER

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

New to gambling? Check out our Gambling 101 Series which explains more about the Over/Under.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 2: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 2 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

Inside Information with Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer

Inside information is illegal in the stock market but not when it comes to the NFL!

Bill Enright

NFL Week 1 Betting Recap

Forget the points, six underdogs won outright in Week 1

Bill Enright

DraftKings Millionaire Maker Lineup Review: Week 1

Analysis of the $1 Million winning lineup from DraftKings' Week 1 DFS contest.

Bill Enright

Nyheim Hines, Malcolm Brown, Russell Gage Top List of Waiver Wire Grabs for Week 2

Fantasy football players are flocking to the waiver wire to get their hands on emerging prospects.

Bill Enright

Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer: Week 1 Rewind and Week 2 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright break down the NFL action from Week 1 and look at the top pickups in Week 2.

Bill Enright

Early Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/14/waiver-wire-week-2

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Indoxxi112

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Jim Cramer Reveals Who is in His Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineup

Every week the Wall Street Legend runs through the list of players he is starting on his fantasy team.

Bill Enright