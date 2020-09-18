NFL Week 2 Betting Trends: Shifting Spreads and Line Changes

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 2.

Week 2 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change on a moments notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites. When it comes to the line for NFL games, it is absolutely a living, breathing, movement generating number.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? Is heavy betting action coming in on the favorite? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 2 there's two games that have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Rams vs. Eagles: The spread started out with the Eagles as a home favorite and giving the Rams four points but quickly shifted to Los Angeles now giving Philadelphia a point. The Rams had an impressive win over the Cowboys in Week 1. National televised game always generate a lot of hype. The Eagles had an upset loss to Washington. Early on the action was heavy on the Rams and now we see a reversal in the favorite. That’s a MAJOR swing for the Eagles going from the underdog to the favorite in a matter of a few days.

The below chart shows the value of betting on the Eagles later in the week. If you believed they would win early on, you were forced to lay four points but now you would actually be getting a point and plus odds on the moneyline. Sometimes it pays to wait to place the bet!

Value in betting on the Eagles has improved tremendously since Monday

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Chiefs coming off 10 days rest and an impressive win over the Texans in Week 1, while the Chargers barely squeaked by the Bengals with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The spread moved from Kansas City giving 5.5 to over a touchdown. The Chiefs are now favored by 8.5. That’s a full three-point jump. Unlike the Eagles, where the value in betting on them came later in the week, betting on the Chiefs earlier in the week was the better bet.

Betting on the Chiefs on Monday would have only required giving up 5.5 points, but now they are favored by more than a touchdown.

And look at the last 7 games for the Chargers and Chiefs and their performance against the spread. KC covered their last 5 games…Sportsbooks keep throwing points against the Chiefs and they keep covering the spread. This chart is courtesy of TheWolfLife.com

So how do you know which way the line is going to move? It's crucial to follow along with the public perception of what is a good or bad team. The reigning Super Bowl Champions had a lot of momentum working in their favor, thus a decrease in value as they started laying more points over the course of the week. On the flip side, the Eagles had an upsetting loss in Week 1 and their opponent had an impressive win. Follow the momentum!

