NFL Week 9 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 9.

Week 9 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change at a moment's notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites. When it comes to the line for NFL games, it is absolutely a living, breathing, movement generating number.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 9 there are several games that have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Packers vs. 49ers

Thursday night football match-up between the Packers and 49ers. Green Bay opened as a 1 point underdog, now they are a 2.5 point favorite. That’s a BIG jump. 3.5 points! And we all know the reason. Jimmy Garroppolo and George Kittle are not going to play. With Jimmy G out, the Packers, even though they lost this past weekend go from underdogs to road favorites. And I wouldn’t be surprised if this number keeps rising, so now is the time to get in on Green Bay!

Bears vs. Titans

Opened as a 6.5 point favorite, that number dropped 1.5 points. A lot of money must have been coming in on the Bears after they took the Saints to Overtime. Now the Titans are now 5 point favorites against the Bears. Chicago has a good defense but their offense is horrific. I think Chicago would have covered the 6.5 but now that it dropped down I’m leaning toward the Titans.

Panthers vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs offense is just an absolute powerhouse. They are hosting the Panthers this week and after Mahomes threw four touchdowns in Week 8, this number jumped up three points from 50 to 53. I think it keeps going up too. So if you want to take the over, take it now.

