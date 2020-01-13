NFL Divisional Playoffs Delivered a Great Weekend of Action

NFL Playoffs are magical

For the remaining eight teams heading into the Divisional Playoffs the goal was all the same, win the game and stay in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

Sadly for the Vikings, Texans, Ravens, and Seahawks they did not accomplish that goal. Instead it was the 49ers, Titans, Chiefs, and Packers that advanced to their respective Conference Championships.

Divisional Playoff weekend was filled with thrills, exciting finishes, classic comebacks, historic performances and some major upsets.

Down 24 points in the first quarter, the Chiefs stormed back against the Texans to take a 28-24 lead by Halftime. It was the first time in NFL history a team had a lead by halftime after trailing by 24 or more points in a game. Patrick Mahomes was a magician, leading his team to three touchdowns in three minutes in the second quarter, while becoming the first player since 1988 to throw for four touchdowns in a single quarter during a playoff game. Kansas City won 51-31.

In the other AFC match-up, the Titans shocked the world by beating the Ravens in Baltimore 28-12. It was the second time Tennessee went on the road and pulled off an upset with their first shocker coming in New England when they beat the Patriots during Wildcard Weekend. Once again the Titans rode running back Derrick Henry to victory. Henry rushed for an eye popping 195 yards and even threw a touchdown pass.

The 49ers opened the Divisional Playoffs with an impressive win over the Vikings, beating Minnesota 27-10. San Francisco's defense held Vikings rusher Dalvin Cook to just 18 yards, an phenomenal feat considering he average 81 yards per game in the regular season.

Green Bay and Seattle close out the Divisional Playoffs. The Packers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead but the Seahawks crawled back in the second half but their efforts to pull off the comeback were nullified with Aaron Rodgers hitting tight end Jimmy Graham for a first down with under two minutes remaining in the game. The Seahawks were left with no timeout, the Packers bled out the clock and won 28-23. Wide receiver Davante Adams had 160 yards (a Packers post-season record) and two scores.

And now the Conference Championships are set. Just two more game stand in the way of the four remaining teams of accomplishing that goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Win this upcoming weekend and they'll be one game away. Lose this weekend and they'll have an entire off-season to try and get over the loss.

Buckle up football fans, we're in for another exciting weekend of NFL action on Sunday.